NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Way of New York City (UWNYC) today announced the official launch of the COVID-19 Community Fund to assist our most vulnerable New Yorkers impacted by the global pandemic. The COVID-19 Community Fund will provide resources to our partner community-based organizations that work with communities who are disproportionately impacted by coronavirus and the economic consequences of the outbreak. To help support the Fund's initial kickoff, The New York Jets & the Johnson family and National Grid have made generous donations of $500,000 and $250,000 respectively.
"United Way of New York City has always been committed to supporting our communities during our City's most critical moments," said Sheena Wright, President and CEO of United Way of New York City. "Through the COVID-19 Community Fund, we are going to provide a backbone of support to our 600 community-based organization partners who are managing this crisis throughout our great City."
Over its 80-year history, UWNYC has established and administered several funds to support our City during times of crisis, including the 9/11 Fund and the Hurricane Sandy Relief Fund. As numerous nonprofits around New York City face significant financial disruption due to COVID-19, the Fund will ensure that those stressed by the crisis have the resources they need to assist their communities.
"The United Way continues to improve lives around the world, and we need community-based organizations more than ever at this moment," said Jets CEO Christopher Johnson. "Everyone has been impacted by this invisible enemy, and the United Way is meeting it head-on at home, helping those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and the economic consequences of the outbreak."
"In this time of unprecedented crisis, United Way is once again stepping up to support our community," said John Bruckner, National Grid's New York President. "We recognize this is a rapidly changing situation and want to do our part for our customers and the communities where we live and serve."
United Way of New York City's network of community partners will provide direct services through UWNYC's ReadNYC, FeedNYC and StrengthenNYC programs, which includes connecting food insecure New Yorkers to emergency food providers through the Plentiful App, ensuring that emergency food providers have sufficient food for clients, as well as food needed for low-income schoolchildren who cannot access available free food programs; supporting remote learning for students and their families with critical resources like books, laptops and tablets, including digital tools such as iRead; and providing the supplies needed for extra safety like masks, gloves and bags.
Individuals, businesses or community groups interested in supporting New Yorkers in need can contribute to the Fund directly at https://donate.unitedwaynyc.org/page/contribute/covid19-appeal.
For more information on the fund, visit https://unitedwaynyc.org/covid19/.
About United Way of New York City
United Way of New York City (UWNYC) works for the self-sufficiency of every low-income New Yorker by taking on the toughest challenges and creating new solutions to old problems. We win by helping families shift from barely surviving to thriving. We unite by mobilizing the best ideas, relevant data, internal and external experts, and resources—from money to manpower. UWNYC maximizes impact by coordinating and aligning organizations, companies, local government, and New Yorkers to help families eliminate tough choices and live better while making ends meet. To learn more, visit: www.unitedwaynyc.org.
