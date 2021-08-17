HILLSIDE, Ill., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UnitedRx, one of the largest, full-service, independent long-term care pharmacies (LTC) is participating in two upcoming conferences where representatives will showcase its high-quality services including state-of-the-art communication and packaging technologies, custom and flexible solutions, electronic billing, prior authorization (where state law allows) and full eMar bidirectional integration, which reduces staff administrative time to increase time spent providing patient care.
"UnitedRx is well-positioned to offer all of the services facilities need to run smoothly and efficiently, while keeping the personal touch of a hometown pharmacy," said UnitedRx Chief Operating Officer Chuck Benain. "We are small enough to build strong, personal relationships, but big enough to have the resources required to provide individualized service and custom solutions for each of our clients."
UnitedRx utilizes FrameworkLink which allows real-time access to order status, controlled substance destruction documentation and quick medication pricing as well as Cubex Technology in each facility to have a secure first dose machine that holds 300 medications, including parenterals and narcotics. UnitedRx also delivers medications to facilities seven days a week via DeliveryTrack technology to provide secure and accountable medication delivery.
"If you can trust in your long-term care pharmacy, your outcomes will be improved and your costs will be reduced," said UnitedRx National Director of Sales Melanie Williams. "With the infrastructure that UnitedRx provides, facilities and their staff can give more attention to the work that they value which is providing care."
Currently, UnitedRx provides services to over 250 facilities across 19 states, totaling more than 23,000 beds at skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, group homes, intermediate care facilities (ICF-DD) and hospice.
"We couldn't be more excited that these conventions and expos are welcoming us back in-person for the first time since the pandemic began," said Benain. "There really is something to be said about being able to network in a safe environment, mask-to-mask, and we look forward to connecting with future partners."
Facilities interested in partnering with UnitedRx can learn more at the Kansas Adult Care Executives 49th Annual Convention (KACE) August 18-20 in Wichita and the Ohio Health Care Association Convention & Expo (OHCA) August 23-26 in Columbus, or by visiting https://www.unitedrx.net.
About UnitedRx:
UnitedRx is one of the largest, full-service, independent long-term care pharmacies headquartered in Illinois. Developed in 2008, UnitedRx has grown to over 250 facilities consisting of skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, youth homes, intermediate care facilities (ICF-DD) and hospice care. UnitedRx serves over 23,000 beds across 19 states with pharmacy locations in Illinois, Kansas, Nevada and Tennessee; while employing over 250 people with an average of seven years of experience in pharmacy. UnitedRx is committed to performing outstanding customer service to form meaningful and long lasting relationships to produce positive results with facilities they partner with.
Media Contact
Holly Morgan, Holly Morgan Media, +1 (480) 888-6074, holly@hollymorganmedia.com
SOURCE UnitedRx