NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In late September, Unitek Learning will host a community event to unveil their latest campus located in Reno, Nevada. A grand opening celebration will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where prospective students can learn more about the healthcare programs and benefits offered through Unitek College.
This event is free and open to any interested members of the community, and will include campus tours, meet-and-greets with faculty and staff, food trucks, entertainment, games and giveaways. Special guest Arturo Garzon will represent the office of Congressman Mark Amodei. In addition, Theresa Haar will serve as a surrogate for Attorney General Aaron Ford.
"This is a big step forward for Unitek College as we continue to educate the next generation of healthcare professionals," said Marilyn Lim-Carreon, Campus Director in Reno. "Our staff and faculty seek to promote student excellence, strengthen support for healthcare workforce development, and fill the need for healthcare professionals in our state."
Aspiring healthcare and nursing students in Nevada can become Unitek graduates in one of these programs: Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Practical Nursing or Medical Assisting. Students will benefit from a dynamic and modern learning environment, which includes applied training, hands-on exercises, and clinical simulations. Additional programs will also feature online coursework for busy adult learners. Others will utilize a simulation center with high-fidelity simulators and sim-view technology, including a Nursing Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
"We are thrilled to introduce our newest campus in Reno," said Janis Paulson, Chief Executive Officer at Unitek Learning. "It has been an exciting year for Unitek, and we look forward to celebrating the opening of this facility with the local community."
For additional information about Unitek College or the grand opening event, please contact campus director Marilyn Lim-Carreon at +1 (775) 571-6211 or MLimCarreon@unitekcollege.edu.
Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek Learning is now expanding their presence to Nevada and Idaho. Taught by experienced professionals, Unitek programs teach clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.
David Higley, Chief Marketing Officer, Unitek Learning, (949) 590-4888, DHigley@unitek.com
