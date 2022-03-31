Nursing school bridges the gap between education and healthcare
FREMONT, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2022, Unitek College will celebrate two decades in postsecondary education. Unitek is a private, accredited institution with several campuses throughout California and Nevada. Since 2002, Unitek has combined unique academic and technical specialties to provide a superior education in the areas of nursing and healthcare.
"The future of nursing education requires a strong partnership between academia and healthcare. This partnership must infuse caring into teaching and learning," said Dr. Abdel Yosef, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at Unitek College. "Our team focuses on the principles of effective communication, moral commitment to self and others, and our capacity to increase the quality of teaching overall. In fact, we strive to stimulate innovation that focuses on futuristic approaches to teaching and learning."
Each Unitek program equips students with the tools they need for success. Both career starters and career changers receive simulation training, professional development, and clinical placement. Graduates also receive employment assistance from a team of qualified professionals. In addition, active innovative in online teaching has become central to the mission of this educational institution.
"Our ultimate goal is to help others find the right career path. We want to build the bedrock for their future as well as the next generation of healthcare professionals," said Janis Paulson, Chief Executive Officer at Unitek College. "For the past 20 years, we have been driven by a set of core values that all our schools understand and embrace. Each graduate reaffirms our commitment to the Unitek mission and purpose, which is educational empowerment."
Unitek College is one of California's reputable healthcare and nursing colleges. Every Unitek program teaches the clinical technique and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing. https://www.unitekcollege.edu/
