NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2021, several exceptional students graduated from a new Medical Assisting program in Idaho Falls. Unitek Learning opened this satellite campus amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges they faced, Mariah Cannon, Nancy Cardenas, and Alexis Goodwin rose to the occasion and completed the accelerated program.
"Our students overcame so many obstacles during the pandemic," said Felicia Wright, the Campus Director in Idaho Falls. "It was a great hurdle to switch from a traditional environment to a virtual platform overnight. This included learning phlebotomy, injection, and EKG skills online. To safely get around this, our students would video chat their instructors while demonstrating newly acquired skills on family or friends. They also practiced billing, coding, and administrative tasks through virtual simulations. I am so proud of our Medical Assisting graduates."
Mariah Cannon graduated with a 4.0 GPA and maintained a near perfect attendance record throughout the program. Recently, she accepted a job at Rehabilitative Health Services (RHS). In addition to having a great memory, Mariah is a natural at phlebotomy and a great listener. Nancy Cardenas was the quickest learner in the graduating class. She overcame her fear of needles and become one of the most well-rounded students. No matter the circumstance, Nancy was always willing to lend a helping hand. Like Mariah and Nancy, Alexis Goodwin studied very hard to complete the program. She graduated the Medical Assisting program with a 3.95 GPA.
"We are so thrilled for our graduates in Idaho Falls," said Janis Paulson, Chief Executive Officer at Unitek Learning. "Not only did they enroll at a new campus with new teachers and skills, but they did so amidst a global pandemic. It shaped their curriculum and learning experiences. Despite a surreal year in 2020, these graduates tackled issues as they arose and successfully completed their program. We can't wait to see what they'll do in their healthcare careers."
Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach the clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.
