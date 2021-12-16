TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Friday, January 28, 2022, the Tucson division of Brookline College will host a graduation ceremony to celebrate the hard work of Arizona students from 2021. Despite the challenges they faced, these graduating classes rose to the occasion and completed their accelerated programs.
"Our students overcame so many obstacles during the pandemic," said Todd Matthews, the Campus Director in Tucson. "It was a great hurdle to switch from a conventional environment to a virtual platform because of the ongoing pandemic. Our students persevered and learned how to perform vital skills in a number of settings. I am so proud of our graduates."
The Tucson campus of Brookline College will host their graduation ceremony at the Rincon High School Auditorium on 421 North Arcadia in Tucson, Arizona. This promising event will begin at 6:00 pm and the campus' staff and faculty will honor their graduates with a traditional ceremony, including speeches from esteemed guests, cap tosses, and more.
"We are so thrilled for our graduates in Tucson," said Janis Paulson, Chief Executive Officer at Unitek Learning. "Not only did they enroll in accelerated programs, but they did so amidst a global pandemic. It shaped their curriculum and learning experiences. Despite a surreal year in 2021, these graduates tackled various issues as they successfully completed their programs. We can't wait to see what they'll do in their healthcare careers."
Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach the clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.
For more information about the graduation ceremony, please reach out to Student Services Advisor Lora Decker at (520) 314-3435 or LDecker@brooklinecollege.edu.
