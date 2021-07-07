NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unitek Learning is thrilled to announce the development of a new division that will focus on workforce solutions. In May, Caitlin Masterson joined Unitek Learning as the Vice President of Workforce Development. It is her mission to help solve healthcare shortages in local communities.
"As the Vice President of Workforce Development, Caitlin will lead this vital division by generating new products and services for our partners," said Janis Paulson, Chief Executive Officer at Unitek Learning. "We feel her ability to execute ideas and initiatives will be invaluable to the success of our newly created Workforce Development Division."
Caitlin has many years of experience as a leader in healthcare education and delivery. Recently, she served as the Vice President of Allied Health Academic Operations at Orbis. Caitlin broadened the scope of Orbis offerings by introducing new programs, such as the successful Occupational Therapy Assistant program. She also has extensive experience in creating and building clinical partnerships to support new program endeavors.
"The state of the world has demonstrated an increased demand for a strong workforce," said Dr. Abdel Yosef, Provost and Chief Academics Officer at Unitek Learning. "Our Workforce Development Division will allow Unitek Learning to become part of the solution. We want to help create a career-ready workforce that is needed in the healthcare industry. This initiative is a big step forward for Unitek as we continue to educate the next generation of healthcare professionals."
Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach the clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.
