NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unitek Learning now offers career-advancement opportunities to recent nursing graduates. Through the Educational Assistant (EA) program, participants who do not have six years of nursing experience can receive training in adult learning, procure a teaching certificate from the state of California, and become a nursing faculty member.
La'ren Cyr is a new graduate of the EA program. While she started her career as a Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN), she furthered her education and became a Registered Nurse (RN). La'ren has continued to pursue her educational goals with Unitek. Motivated by a VN instructor position at the Concord campus, La'ren began her journey as an Educational Assistant. In less than 9 weeks, she earned her teaching credential and board approval. This makes La'ren a board-approved, full time nursing faculty member.
"I have been learning so much about the role of a nursing instructor and feel very proud to have joined Concord's VN3 team," said La'ren. "I hope to one day assist other Educational Assistants in their transition to VN instructors. I also hope to inspire and teach our students to the best of my ability. As one nurse I can have an impact, and as a nursing instructor I can make a difference."
Not only will participants gain invaluable skills, but they will benefit from the convenience of accelerated courses, staff support, and a virtual platform. Online sessions allow busy adults to attend class when it is best for their schedule. Throughout the program, participants will train to instruct future students seeking Vocational/Practical Nursing diplomas.
"We are thrilled to offer the Educational Assistant program for VN faculty," said Dr. Abdel Yosef, Chief Academic Officer at Unitek Learning. "With this opportunity, we can elevate the quality of our staff as well as student-learning outcomes. The goal is to meet today's healthcare needs by producing excellent nursing graduates to better serve our communities. Ultimately, we prepare students to excel in nursing careers, where they help patients achieve greater health and wellbeing."
Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach the clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.
