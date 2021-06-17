NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unitek Learning is thrilled to announce that they have promoted three team members to national deans. These pioneering members include Dr. Louis Cabuhat, Janice Holt, and Stephanie Greenwood.
"I am very pleased to announce a new organizational structure for academics that will help support our continued efforts to improve student success and the quality of our programs while accommodating our growth and expansion." said Dr. Abdel Yosef, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at Unitek Learning. "We are so proud of our outstanding leadership members who are incredibly dedicated, working around the clock to support our talented faculty and staff across all Unitek Learning campuses."
Dr. Louis Cabuhat Ed.D, M.Ed. was promoted to the National Dean of Allied Health and Specialty Programs. Dr. Cabuhat brings more than 20 years' experience to this role, overseeing all Allied Health programs at Unitek Learning campuses. This role fosters innovative curriculum and pedagogical platforms, manages and integrates current programs, recruits and develops faculty, and general oversight of associate and assistant deans, staff, and faculty within his division. Dr. Cabuhat earned his doctorate from Capella University, and master's from Post University.
Janice Holt RN, MSN, PhDc, was promoted to the National Dean of VN/PN Programs. Ms. Holt now oversees all Vocational and Practical Nursing programs at all Unitek Learning campuses and has over thirty years of experience as a nurse educator. She received her Associate of Science in Nursing at Cuyahoga Community College, Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Cleveland State University, Master of Science in Nursing at Case Western Reserve University, and currently attends North Central University pursuing a Doctorate in Education.
In addition, Stephanie Greenwood, MSN RN, was promoted to the National Dean of the BSN, MSN, and MEPN Programs. Ms. Greenwood will oversee all BSN, MSN, and MEPN programs across each Unitek Learning campus. She received her Associate of Science from Ameritech College, Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Western Governors University, Master of Science in Nursing from Western Governors University, and currently attends Regis College, pursuing a Doctorate of Nursing Practice. Stephanie's experience in educating compassionate and highly skilled nurses ranges from hospital leadership and management to classroom settings in nursing schools throughout Utah.
"We are so thrilled to expand our team and promote these exceptional individuals. It's an honor and a privilege to work with such a talented group of educators that are passionate about student success," said Janis Paulson, Chief Executive Officer at Unitek Learning. "This is a big step forward for Unitek as we continue to educate the next generation of healthcare professionals. As we grow our team, we hope to better serve the communities around us through the advancement of education and healthcare."
Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach the clinical practices and theories used in the field today. Equipped with many sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.
Media Contact
David Higley, Chief Marketing Officer, Unitek Learning, (949) 590-4888, DHigley@unitek.com
SOURCE Unitek Learning