NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unitek Learning is thrilled to announce their election to the advisory council of the National League for Nursing (NLN) Foundation for Nursing Education. The primary mission of this council is to serve as the preeminent foundation for nursing education initiatives. The council has also addressed the nursing faculty shortage by proposing resources to expand the number of scholarships that the NLN offers each year.
"We are so pleased to join the NLN Foundation for Education Advisory Council. It's an honor and a privilege," said Janis Paulson, Chief Executive Officer at Unitek Learning. "The council chooses members from all sectors to provide expertise, guidance, and development insight to the NLN Foundation and support their mission. This network of leaders strives to collaborate on the challenges facing the healthcare industry and find effective solutions."
For more than 125 years, the NLN has promoted excellence in nursing education through faculty programs, networking opportunities, nursing research grants, public policy initiatives, and more. The primary goal of the NLN is to advance the health of the nation as well as the world. By advancing global health and building a diverse nursing workforce, the NLN Foundation has committed to empowering the nurse educators of today and many generations to come.
"At Unitek, we care greatly about promoting student excellence," said Dr. Abdel Yosef, Ph.D., RN, CNE, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at Unitek Learning. "As an institution that provides various healthcare programs, we are committed to educating the next generation. We believe academia and inclusivity are vital when it comes to supporting the future of nursing and healthcare. This is a core belief that the National League for Nursing Foundation for Nursing Education shares with all of us at Unitek."
NLN President & CEO Dr. Beverly Malone also commented on this milestone for Unitek Learning. "Congratulations on becoming a part of the NLN foundation Advisory Council. We are thrilled to have Dr. Yosef representing Unitek Learning as a member of our prestigious and elite team of experts and educators in the field of nursing and nursing education. We truly value and appreciate all that you do for healthcare, nursing, and education in your respective field."
Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach the clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.
