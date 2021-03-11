NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Mar. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unitek College, a vocational nursing institution with eight campuses in California and Nevada, has announced plans to rename the Vocational Nursing laboratory in their San Jose, California location the Laurie Jones Memorial Laboratory. Ms. Jones, the Vocational Nursing (VN) program director and longtime instructor at the campus, passed away recently after a brief illness.
Laurie Jones began her career at Unitek College as a VN instructor at the Fremont campus in 2010, and later transitioned to the San Jose facility when it opened in 2014. She was promoted to the role of VN Program Director in 2016.
"Laurie was deeply loved and respected by everyone that knew her," said Janis Paulson, Chief Executive Officer at Unitek Learning, the parent company of Unitek College. "She was so committed to the students. For over a decade, she has been a role model for both students and faculty at our schools. We were incredibly fortunate to have her in our lives. Unitek will not be the same without her."
Unitek College plans to honor and uphold her legacy by renaming the VN laboratory where she worked, thus continuing her legacy to educate the next generation of nurses and healthcare professionals. A dedication ceremony will be held on 3/12/2021.
Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach the clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.
Media Contact
David Higley, Chief Marketing Officer, Unitek Learning, (949) 590-4888, DHigley@unitek.com
SOURCE Unitek Learning