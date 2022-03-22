TUCSON, Ariz., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This summer, the Brookline College Tucson campus will move to a new location in the Williams Center at 300 South Craycroft Road. Not only will the new campus location open in July, but Brookline College will be expanding their number of healthcare programs at the Tucson campus. In addition, Brookline College will offer a free, "Class Pass" program that provides aspiring students with a preview of life on campus. Participants will meet real students, learn from instructors, and tour the Tucson campus.
"This is truly some exciting news for our team and the community," said Todd Matthews, the Campus Director in Tucson. "One reason we chose this campus is its central location and proximity to several hospitals and various other medical facilities. In fact, we anticipate that some students will travel from neighboring states so that they may attend our programs. Together, we can help bridge the gap to reduce Arizona's labor shortage for healthcare professionals."
The Brookline College Tucson campus offers a variety of programs, including, but not limited to Medical Assisting, Phlebotomy Technician, Surgical Technology, and Sterile Processing. They will also be launching a hybrid program for aspiring Occupational Therapy Assistants next year. Many of these programs feature hands-on training and supervised externships to better prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals.
"We are so thrilled to complete this transition in Tucson," said Janis Paulson, Chief Executive Officer at Unitek Learning. "For the past two years, we have shifted our focus to include greater technological services and improve student outcomes. Our ultimate goal is to produce the best possible graduates for the field of healthcare. We can't wait to see what the future holds for them."
Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach the clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.
