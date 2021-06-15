NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unitek Learning is thrilled to announce an educational partnership with the Association of California Nurse Leaders (ACNL). ACNL is a professional association for leaders of the nursing field, consisting of approximately 1,200 nurse managers, nurse directors, chief nursing officers, nurse educators, and others across California.
Through this partnership, ACNL members can advance their careers through various Unitek programs, including but not limited to: RN – BSN Completion Program (online format), Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing (MSN online format), and continuing education certificates (100% online).
"Our goal is to work with the ACNL and develop their workforce. We understand that students don't just want to land that dream job—they want that dream job to continue to evolve and grow with them," said Karilyn Van Oosten, VP of Strategic Business Development at Unitek Learning. "With that in mind, we have educational pathways to help advanced ACNL members so they can take advantage of every opportunity they want today and down the road."
By joining this partnership, Unitek Learning has committed to providing members of the ACNL with a specialized tuition rate, waived application fee, and ability to start classes every month at Unitek College. They also plan to educate ACNL members on this opportunity with information sessions, workshops, webinars, and lunch and learns. Through this partnership, Unitek Learning has identified themselves as one of California's most dedicated academic institutions.
"At Unitek, we are committed to education and workforce alignment so that the next generation can thrive," said Dr. Abdel Yosef, Chief Academic Officer at Unitek Learning. "We're honored to join forces with the Association of California Nurse Leaders and help transform the healthcare workforce. As a learning institution, we measure Unitek's success by our capacity to increase the quality of teaching overall."
Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach the clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.
