NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unitek Learning is thrilled to announce a new partnership with the Kaiser Permanente (KP) Scholars Academy in Northern California. Kaiser is an innovative organization that's committed to the health of the communities they serve. The KP Scholars Academy bridges academic and community partnerships that are central to their transformational approach. As a nonprofit healthcare system, Kaiser advances their core mission through investments in integrated care and coverage to make healthcare more accessible.
"Our goal is to work with the KP Scholars Academy and develop their workforce. We understand that students don't just want to land that dream job—they want that dream job to continue to evolve and grow with them," said Karilyn Van Oosten, VP of Strategic Business Development at Unitek Learning. "With that in mind, we have educational pathways from entry-level professions to advanced fields to help Kaiser employees get every opportunity they want today and down the road."
Jim D'Alfonso, DNP, RN, FAAN added: "The KP Scholars Academy is pleased to partner with Unitek in our efforts to remove barriers and create new opportunities for our employees so that they may pursue their educational goals and career aspirations."
By joining this partnership, Unitek Learning has committed to providing employees of Kaiser with a specialized tuition rate and additional benefits when they enroll at Unitek College. They also plan to educate Kaiser employees on this opportunity with information sessions, workshops, webinars, and lunch and learns. Through this partnership, Unitek Learning has identified themselves as one of California's most dedicated academic institutions.
"At Unitek, we are committed to education and workforce alignment so that the next generation can thrive," said Dr. Abdel Yosef, Chief Academic Officer at Unitek Learning. "We're honored to join forces with the KP Scholars Academy and help transform the healthcare workforce. As a learning institution, we share the same values as Kaiser: respect, diversity, scientific discipline, integrity, pioneering spirit, and stewardship. We measure Unitek's success by our capacity to increase the quality of teaching overall."
Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach the clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.
