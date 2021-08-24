NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unitek Learning is thrilled to announce an educational partnership with Valley View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Boise, Idaho. This restoration center uses a holistic approach to heal the mind as well as the body. In the Boise facility, skilled nurses maintain 120 beds to serve the residents of Idaho.
Through this partnership, members of Valley View Nursing and Rehabilitation can advance their careers through several Unitek programs, including but not limited to: RN – BSN Completion Program, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing, Mastery's Entry Program in Nursing, Medical Assisting, and continuing education certificates (100% online).
"Our goal is to work with Valley View Nursing and Rehabilitation and develop their workforce. We understand that students don't just want to land that dream job—they want that dream job to continue to evolve and grow with them," said Janis Paulson, Chief Executive Officer at Unitek Learning. "With that in mind, we have educational pathways to help advanced Valley View members so they can take advantage of every opportunity they want today and down the road."
By joining this partnership, Unitek Learning has committed to providing members of Valley View Nursing and Rehabilitation with a specialized tuition rate, waived application fee, and ability to start classes every month at Eagle Gate College. They also plan to educate Valley View members on this opportunity with information sessions, workshops, webinars, and lunch and learns. Through this partnership, Unitek Learning has identified themselves as one of Idaho's most dedicated academic institutions.
"At Unitek, we are committed to education and workforce alignment so that the next generation can thrive," said Dr. Abdel Yosef, Chief Academic Officer at Unitek Learning. "We're honored to join forces with Valley View Nursing and Rehabilitation and help transform the healthcare workforce. As a learning institution, we want to create career-ready professionals that are needed in the medical industry. This partnership is a step forward for Unitek as we continue to educate future healthcare professionals."
Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach the clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.
