Unitek Learning to Help Transform Healthcare Workforce
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unitek Learning, the parent company for five distinguished learning institutions in the areas of healthcare, nursing, and emergency medical services, has partnered with Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville, California. In 1958, Sierra View Medical Center opened its doors and began to serve the community. They have since expanded their campus into a 167 bed, full-service acute care facility. Their facility uses state-of-the-art medical equipment with cutting-edge technology. Among other initiatives this year, Sierra View Medical Center seeks to help address the nursing shortage by joining forces with Unitek to increase the pipeline of BSN-prepared nurses.
"We so appreciate dedicated leaders like Dr. Jeffery Hudson-Covolo, who has been instrumental in developing our partnership," said Karilyn Van Oosten, Vice President of Strategic Business Development at Unitek Learning. "Through his guidance and collaboration, we have been able to develop a workforce solution that will provide the communities Sierra View Medical Center serves with qualified healthcare professionals. Together, we can collaborate on the challenges facing the medical industry and create a customized workforce solution."
Employees of Sierra View Medical Center can start their career in nursing through Unitek's Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Unitek College also offers an LVN to BSN option for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. It serves as an advanced placement track for qualifying students. The goal is to prepare skilled and educated graduates who will be ready to enter the workforce.
"At Unitek, we care greatly about promoting student excellence," said Janis Paulson, Chief Executive Officer at Unitek Learning. "As an institution that provides various healthcare programs, we are committed to educating the next generation. We believe academia and inclusivity are vital when it comes to supporting the future of nursing and healthcare. This is a core belief that Sierra View Medical Center shares with all of us at Unitek."
Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach the clinical practices and theories used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.
To find out how to take advantage of all this partnership affords, call 888.382.8183 or contact us today.
Media Contact
Karilyn Van Oosten, VP of Strategic Business Development, Unitek Learning, (949) 408-3167, KVanOosten@unitek.com
SOURCE Unitek Learning