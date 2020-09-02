KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to pay a dividend of $.69 per share on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2020.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers and medical office buildings.   The Trust has seventy-one investments in twenty states.

