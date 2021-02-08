KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that it will report results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, February 25, 2021.  There will be a conference call for investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 26, 2021.  The dial-in number is 1-877-648-7971. 

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on the company's website at www.uhsinc.com. Also, a replay of the call will be available following the conclusion of the live call for one full year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. is one of the nation's largest hospital companies, operating, through its subsidiaries, behavioral health facilities, acute care hospitals, and ambulatory centers throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.

