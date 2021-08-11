NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As hundreds of US college campuses work around the clock to prepare resuming in-person classes and operations, Kokomo Solutions, Inc., the leading provider of health and safety management tools to educational institutions and public sector organizations, had launched VaxTrax™ to help address the needs and concerns of vaccine management on campus.
Part of the Kokomo24/7® Safety Cloud™, VaxTrax™ serves as a tool for accurate and secure vaccination data collection and management, as well as verification and digital proof accessibility. It allows an institution to efficiently compile and manage all vaccine information belonging to students, staff, and faculty. The process from uploading vaccine information to receiving a verified, digital vaccine card is quick and seamless.
"With the rise of the Delta variant and the urgency to resume in-person education, it is a critical time for school campuses to have proper vaccine data management tools in place," says Daniel Lee, Chief Executive Office of Kokomo Solutions, Inc. "The solutions from the Kokomo24/7® Safety Cloud™, in particular VaxTrax™, have proven to efficiently and effectively help institutions of any size to navigate the pandemic and their on-going health and safety needs."
Vaccine requirements are nothing new to educational institutions. Most already require on-campus students to be vaccinated against viral diseases like measles, mumps, and rubella. Recent case rulings are now allowing more states to impose vaccine mandates, and as a result more colleges now are making the COVID-19 vaccine a requirement.
At present, nearly 1 million users have utilized one of the many health and safety features of the Kokomo24/7® Safety Cloud™. With school safety being an important focus, Kokomo Solutions, Inc. has been working with educational institutions all across the country of varying sizes and needs, including The University of Michigan, Hartford Public Schools, and entire districts such as the Los Angeles Unified School District.
"A critical turning point in this pandemic is how schools manage their student population this fall term," explains Sa Dao, Vice President of Kokomo Solutions, Inc. "The recent up-tick in COVID-19 cases, despite rising vaccinations, show that we must remain committed and vigilant in doing everything we can to keep the health and safety of our students a top priority."
Media Contact
DANIEL LEE, KOKOMO SOLUTIONS, +1 (877) 565-6668, info@kokomo247.com
SOURCE KOKOMO SOLUTIONS