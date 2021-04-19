HOUSTON, Texas, Apr. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Wang, a third-year medical student at the University of Houston has been awarded SignatureCare Emergency Center's 2021 spring semester Medical and Health Scholarship.
David beat out hundreds of applicants to win the $1,000 scholarship award, given bi-annually to a U.S. college student who demonstrates deep passion and commitment to the medical and healthcare field.
The goal of the scholarship is to help the students pay their school-related expenses including tuition, room and board, books, and more.
Accepting the scholarship award, David Wang thanked SignatureCare Emergency Center for choosing him, adding that the award will make a significant difference in his ability to further his education.
"The financial support provided by the generous people at SignatureCare will help me pursue my goal as a primary care physician (PCP) and continue my on-going research into the autoimmune disease, Lupus," David said.
He will be attending the UTMB Medical School at Galveston, TX to continue his education.
David said his experience with depression as a teenager and the reaction of his parents helped inform his decision to go into the medical field.
"I suffered from depression as a teenager. I reached out to my parents and they scoffed, 'What do you have to be depressed about? You don't pay the bills. You have friends. Just be happy!' Although they meant to sound caring, I now believe I had no good reason to feel sad. Yet, I was still depressed, so my parents intensified how lost I felt.
"But turning to my best friend Leah, she embraced my struggles. She understood that behind my outward appearance, I could have been dealing with deeper issues. Rather than pulling the old 'look on the bright side', she validated how I felt and assured me that she was available if I needed to talk. Her kindness boosted my morale within every aspect of my life.
"I recognized the role empathy plays in other people's issues. The most challenging aspects of personal struggle is the tendency of self-isolation. I never talked about my own problems because I didn't want to bother others or make them feel uncomfortable. Once I mustered enough courage to peek open the door of my depression, Leah kicked it wide open. I am glad she chose to not back away. I learned how empathy can tip the scale from succumbence to perseverance, and I wanted to play a part in that regard the same way Leah did for me," he said.
He recalled how volunteering as a counselor as a 14-year-old changed his life and ultimately sparked his desire to serve in the frontlines of medicine.
"At 14 years old, I knew the part I would play was medical. Every summer, I volunteered at the Children's Association of Maximum Potential as a counselor, providing individuals with severe special needs a chance to experience outdoor activities that they could not at home.
"I did not only learn how to feed them and deliver medication; I learned how to respect their autonomy and convey inclusiveness. Seeing the difference I made first-hand — their smiles as we reunited, their comfortability in sharing their hardships with me — ultimately sparked my desire to serve the frontline of medicine," David said.
Rhonda Abbe, Director of Operations for SignatureCare Emergency Center congratulated David for the scholarship award, adding that he deserved it.
"David deserves the award and I have no doubt that he will make an outstanding physician. Congratulations, David. Your passion and commitment to the medical and healthcare field is apparent," she said.
