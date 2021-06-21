NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of Medicine and Health Sciences, (UMHS), a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada, today announced that it will host a Facebook Live event, "LGBTQ+ Medicine and Theory," on June 24 at 3:30 pm EDT. The bootcamp-style session will be led by UMHS alumnus Soren Estvold, MD, MPH, a family medicine physician who specializes in treating LGBTQ+ patients at Augusta University Medical Center in Georgia, along with Priscilla Bigol, a fourth year medical student at UMHS and an advocate for equitable care for the LGBTQ+ community. Dr. Estvold also treats LGBTQ+ patients at the Equality Clinic in Augusta, Georgia, a primary care clinic serving mostly transgender patients needing Hormone Replacement Therapy. The Facebook Live event will address how to be proactive in treating LGBTQ+ patients, provide practical advice for medical professionals and allies, and share resources for patients and providers. Registration for the event is free and can be accessed by visiting this link.
"We are tremendously proud of Dr. Estvold for shining a spotlight on the healthcare needs of the LGBTQ+ population, which has for too long been underserved," said Warren Ross, president of UMHS. "We're grateful to have past and current students, like Priscilla Bigol, champion this community and share specific ways we can tailor our treatment of each patient to address their unique needs and strive for better health outcomes."
During the "LGBTQ+ Medicine and Theory" Facebook Live event, Dr. Estvold and Ms. Bigol will review an LGBTQ+ Care Guide for medical professionals that highlights the specific healthcare considerations of each subgroup within the community, For example, research shows that lesbians are 200% more likely to smoke tobacco than the general population, and bisexual patients are more likely to suffer from depression. The session will describe critical health screenings for each population within the broader LGBTQ+ community and offer clinical "pearls" to healthcare providers. Additionally, the session will address how to create an LGBTQ+-friendly practice, and share resources for both patients and healthcare providers.
As Dr. Estvold notes, simple actions can make a big difference in the way LGBTQ+ patients approach medical care, which has a direct impact on health outcomes.
"Allyship is the biggest thing -- letting your patients know that you are supportive, that you are willing to listen, and you won't judge or reject them. If people know that their doctor is LGBTQ+ friendly and is open to giving care to them, that's half the battle right there. This population faces the same health comorbidities that heterosexual people do as well. Cancer, diabetes, heart disease are all still the major players in causes of mortality, but a lot of times this population just doesn't seek the healthcare because of fear of rejection. We're not reinventing the wheel here - we're just being more inclusive with the wheel."
To register for the UMHS Facebook Live event, "LGBTQ+ Medicine and Theory," please visit https://t.co/OdUQJnUSO2?amp=1.
