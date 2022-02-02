NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of Medicine and Health Sciences, (UMHS), a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada, today announced that it will host a livestream event, "Black Women in Medicine: A Conversation About the Black Experience," on Friday, February 4 at 5:30 pm EST. Led by UMHS graduate Venus Swearingen, M.D. and third-year UMHS medical student Eboni Peoples, the event will feature a candid conversation between the two women regarding their journey to medical school, the challenges of working in medicine, the significance of representation, and why building trust is the critical to delivering better health outcomes for the Black community. Following the discussion, Dr. Swearingen and Eboni will answer audience questions during a live Q & A session. The event will be livestreamed at https://www.umhs-sk.org/blog/black-women-in-medicine-townhall, as well as on the UMHS YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn pages. The presentation will also be recorded for future viewing.
"As UMHS celebrates Black History Month we wanted to create a platform and foster an honest conversation about what it's like for Black people, and Black women in particular, who are pursuing a career in medicine," said Warren Ross, president of UMHS. "We are proud of the diverse community UHMS represents, and recognize that by promoting discussion about the Black experience we can hopefully encourage and offer support to the next generation of doctors."
Black Americans comprise 13 percent of the U.S. population but only make up 4 percent of the active physician workforce, with Black women doctors representing only 2 percent. However, research overwhelmingly demonstrates that increased representation by Black doctors leads to enhanced health literacy, improved healthcare delivery and health outcomes, and an expanded role in shaping health policies and greater health equity.
Dr. Swearingen and Eboni will address their path to medical school, share their experiences as students and healthcare providers, exchange stories about why it's important to connect with your patients and build trust, and offer resources for people of color who are interested in pursuing a career in medicine.
The virtual town hall event is the latest in the series of presentations featuring UMHS faculty and alumni sharing their expertise on topics targeted towards current and prospective medical students and healthcare professionals. Past events include, "Ask a Microbiologist," "Suicide Prevention and the State of Psychiatry." and "LGBTQ+ Medicine and Theory."
Tune in on Friday, February 4 at 5:30 pm EST to https://www.umhs-sk.org/blog/black-women-in-medicine-townhall
About UMHS
The University of Medicine and Health Sciences (UMHS), is a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada. UMHS was founded in 2007 by medical education pioneers Warren and Robert Ross to deliver a highly personalized school experience. Graduates of UMHS earn a Doctor of Medicine degree (MD) and qualify to practice medicine throughout the United States and Canada. Students begin their Basic Science studies in St. Kitts, West Indies, and complete their clinical training in the United States. With an unprecedented 96% student retention rate, the vast majority of students that begin their medical studies at UMHS go on to obtain residencies. For more information visit https://www.umhs-sk.org/.
Media Contact
Megan Leer, UMHS, 6197089500, meganleerpr@gmail.com
SOURCE UMHS