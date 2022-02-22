NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of Medicine and Health Sciences, (UMHS), a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada, today announced that it will host a livestream event, "Cardiology: A Discussion About Cardiac Care & Careers in Cardiology," on Wednesday, February 23 at 7 pm EST. Hosted by UMHS alumni Arjun Kanwal, M.D., Cardiovascular Disease Fellow at Westchester Medical Center/ New York Medical College, and Igor Areinamo, M.D., Pediatric Cardiologist and Intensivist at the University of Texas, Austin, the discussion will cover career opportunities in cardiology, risk factors for heart disease and the role of cardiologists in preventive care, and new treatment options. Following the presentation, Drs. Kanwal and Areinamo will answer audience questions during a live Q & A session. The event will be livestreamed at https://www.umhs-sk.org/cardiology-townhall as well as on the UMHS YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn pages. The presentation will also be recorded for future viewing.
"Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and cardiologists play a critical role in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease to improve the health outcomes of their patients," said Warren Ross, president of UMHS. "For American Heart Month, we're proud to welcome two UMHS alumni to talk about the career paths that led them to cardiology, describe emerging technology in treating pathologies, and share the most important steps you should be taking now to promote heart health."
The UMHS livestream will kick off with an overview of cardiology. Cardiologists like Dr. Kanwal who work with adults are subspecialists in internal medicine, while pediatric cardiologists like Dr. Areinamo are subspecialists in the field of pediatrics. Drs. Kanwal and Areinamo will describe subspecialties within cardiology, share risk factors for heart disease and the role of cardiologists in preventive care and treatment, and talk about how the treatment options and technologies have evolved. The doctors will also address misinformation about myocarditis and the COVID-19 vaccine - sharing their experiences from the frontlines. Finally, they will share practical advice for people interested in pursuing a career in cardiology and respond to audience questions.
The virtual town hall event is the latest in the series of presentations featuring UMHS faculty and alumni sharing their expertise on topics targeted towards current and prospective medical students and healthcare professionals. Past events include, "Non-Traditional Medical Students - Medical School Admissions and Residency Advisors Reveal All!", "Black Women in Medicine: A Conversation About the Black Experience", "Ask a Microbiologist," "Suicide Prevention and the State of Psychiatry." and "LGBTQ+ Medicine and Theory."
Tune in on Wednesday, February 23, at 7 pm EST to https://www.umhs-sk.org/cardiology-townhall to watch.
About UMHS
The University of Medicine and Health Sciences (UMHS), is a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada. UMHS was founded in 2007 by medical education pioneers Warren and Robert Ross to deliver a highly personalized school experience. Graduates of UMHS earn a Doctor of Medicine degree (MD) and qualify to practice medicine throughout the United States and Canada. Students begin their Basic Science studies in St. Kitts, West Indies, and complete their clinical training in the United States. With an unprecedented 96% student retention rate, the vast majority of students that begin their medical studies at UMHS go on to obtain residencies. For more information, visit https://www.umhs-sk.org/.
Media Contact
Megan Leer, UMHS, 619-708-9500, meganleerpr@gmail.com
SOURCE UMHS