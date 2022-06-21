Top-rated Caribbean Med School offers the latest research, insights, and resources for med students, healthcare providers, and allies
NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of Medicine and Health Sciences, (UMHS), a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada, today announced that it will host a live stream event, "LGBTQ+ Medicine & Theory: Providing Compassionate Care," on Wednesday, June 22 at 7 pm EDT. The discussion will be led by UMHS alumnus Soren Estvold, MD, MPH, a family medicine physician who specializes in treating LGBTQ+ patients at Augusta University Medical Center in Georgia and a volunteer physician at the Equality Clinic in Augusta, Georgia, a primary care clinic serving mostly transgender patients needing Hormone Replacement Therapy. The event will address key considerations for working with LGBTQ+ patients, describe how to provide compassionate care, offer practical advice for medical professionals and allies, and share resources for patients and providers. Following the presentation, current UMHS student Nisha Shetty will moderate a live Q & A session from the campus on St. Kitts. The event will be live-streamed on the UMHS YouTube channel as well as on the UMHS Facebook and LinkedIn pages. The presentation will also be recorded for future viewing.
"We are excited to welcome Dr. Estvold back for a presentation focused on the unique healthcare needs of the LGBTQ+ population at a time when this community is facing renewed attacks and barriers to receiving medical care," said Warren Ross, president of UMHS. "We're proud of Dr. Estvold's accomplishments in LGBTQ+ medicine, and are honored that he has once again agreed to share his insights with our students and offer specific guidance to deliver better health outcomes for LGBTQ+ patients."
During the "LGBTQ+ Medicine & Theory" event, Dr. Estvold will define "full-spectrum medicine" and highlight the unique healthcare considerations of each subgroup within the community. He will also address the gender minority stress framework and how that impacts LGBTQ+ patients. Additionally, Dr. Estvold will offer insights on how to create an LGBTQ+-friendly practice and share advice for students interested in pursuing a specialty in LGBTQ+ medicine.
To join "LGBTQ+ Medicine & Theory: Providing Compassionate Care," on Wednesday, June 22, at 7 pm EDT visit the UMHS live events and meetings page.
About UMHS
The University of Medicine and Health Sciences (UMHS), is a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada. UMHS was founded in 2007 by medical education pioneers Warren and Robert Ross to deliver a highly personalized school experience. Graduates of UMHS earn a Doctor of Medicine degree (MD) and qualify to practice medicine throughout the United States and Canada. Students begin their Basic Science studies in St. Kitts, West Indies, and complete their clinical training in the United States. With an unprecedented 96% student retention rate, the vast majority of students that begin their medical studies at UMHS go on to obtain residencies. For more information, visit https://www.umhs-sk.org/.
