RHINEBECK, N.Y., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlimited Tomorrow, Inc., a medical device company manufacturing accessible prosthetic limbs, today announced the launch of TrueLimb, a next-generation prosthetic arm that is available through a completely remote process which amputees can initiate online, broadening access to customized devices like this for the first time.
TrueLimb costs 80% less than traditional prosthetics. It is a functional and durable robotic upper limb prosthesis with multi-grip capability and individual finger control allowing for natural movement and positioning, providing greater independence for individuals with a limb difference. TrueLimb is realistic in appearance with natural features, form, and is uniquely designed for each user and personalized to their skin tone, weight, shape, and size. This level of customization is made possible using Unlimited Tomorrow's proprietary software, intelligent design, and advanced manufacturing techniques.
Using cutting-edge, 3D printing technology, Unlimited Tomorrow delivers a completely remote, all-in-one solution. This industry first, direct to consumer approach gives individuals with a limb difference the ability to obtain their socket and limb from one manufacturer, in less time, at a fraction of the cost, without ever having to leave home.
"We've been working on this product and process for over six years, and I'm so happy to release this to the world to provide a tailored, affordable, and accessible solution," said Easton LaChappelle, Founder and CEO of Unlimited Tomorrow.
TrueLimb is engineered using high-quality, durable materials and has built-in cloud connectivity to allow for seamless delivery of the latest software updates. Users can expect advanced features such as, multi-day battery life, adaptive grip, haptic feedback, individual finger control, and multi-grip functionality. TrueLimb's intuitive muscle sensor technology allows users to easily train their device and execute grips using their own muscle actions.
Globally, at least 30 million people need a prosthetic device, but an advanced prosthesis can cost more than $80,000. Many are forced to use basic prosthetics, such as hooks, which can have limited functionality and lack the appearance of a natural limb. Children require four to five artificial limbs as they grow into adolescence and adulthood, driving the cost for their families up to almost $500,000.
To address this problem, Mr. LaChappelle founded Unlimited Tomorrow to broaden access to prosthetic limbs and deliver a low-cost, low-risk solution to enhance the quality of lives of amputees. For more information about TrueLimb, please visit www.unlimitedtomorrow.com.
About Unlimited Tomorrow Founded in 2014, Unlimited Tomorrow is a medical device company providing amputees with next-generation and affordable artificial limbs. Its industry-leading solution is an intuitive, scalable platform which creates custom devices from start to finish. By combining 3D scanning, 3D printing, and machine learning, Unlimited Tomorrow is putting artificial limbs affordably within reach of the millions who need them. For more information, visit www.unlimitedtomorrow.com.
Media Contact:
Stephanie Almasi
Vice President of Marketing
917-612-0068
Stephanie.A@UnlimitedTomorrow.com