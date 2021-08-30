ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center (UNMCCC), one of the most preeminent cancer centers in the nation, and RS21, a data science company employing innovative artificial intelligence, visualization, and software development methods, have announced a partnership to build an integrated informatics system and data warehouse.
The integrated informatics system will improve access to both population- and patient-level healthcare data, empowering UNMCCC researchers and clinicians to improve care and advance important cancer research. Using data automation, machine learning and AI technologies, the system will provide speed to insight and precise analytics to inform healthcare decisions and research. It will also support UNMCCC's targeted outreach for preventative screenings and behaviors.
The integrated informatics system was identified as a major goal by UNMCCC to revolutionize patient care and cancer research. The initiative was initiated by Cheryl Willman, MD, former Director and Chief Executive Officer of UNMCCC and an internationally known leukemia researcher.
"The new integrated informatics system will enable physicians and scientists at UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center to acquire, harmonize, and integrate siloed cancer clinical, research, and population datasets into a highly-performing data warehouse and a sophisticated population health research platform. The system will become an integral component in providing state-of-the-art cancer diagnosis and treatment. Our patients are the ultimate beneficiaries of our use of cancer informatics," said Dr. Willman.
"Building an integrated informatics platform with the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center is an amazing opportunity for healthcare in New Mexico with the potential to scale to the national and global stage," said Charles Rath, President and CEO of RS21. "We are committed to helping UNMCCC address our state's unique challenges in cancer and moving the needle on cancer patient outcomes."
The foundation of the new platform will be a data warehouse that centralizes disparate data sources, including patient, population health, geospatial, clinical research, socioeconomic and billing data. Information will be displayed in an intuitive visual dashboard with interfaces and different user authentication levels for UNMCCC researchers, clinicians and patients.
The cross-disciplinary team tasked with building the integrated informatics system includes UNMCCC personnel and RS21's team of data scientists, data engineers, software developers and human-centered design and user experience experts.
RS21 is a rapidly growing data science company that uses artificial intelligence, design, and modern software development methods to empower organizations to make data-driven decisions that positively impact the world. Our innovative solutions are insightful, intuitive, inspiring, and intellectually honest. With offices in Albuquerque, NM and Washington, DC, RS21 is an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company two years in a row and a Fast Company Best Workplace for Innovators.
We help clients achieve programmatic goals, improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and maximize productivity using MOTHR, our human-centered, artificial intelligence-driven platform that allows users to seamlessly integrate data and reveal insights at hyper speed. We navigate complex data issues in the fields of healthcare, defense, safety, urban planning, energy, cyber, land use, climate, disaster preparedness, disaster recovery, space, and social equity. For more information, visit http://www.rs21.io.
About UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center
The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center is the Official Cancer Center of New Mexico and the only National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center in a 500-mile radius. Its 146 board-certified oncology specialty physicians include cancer surgeons in every specialty (abdominal, thoracic, bone and soft tissue, neurosurgery, genitourinary, gynecology, and head and neck cancers), adult and pediatric hematologists/medical oncologists, gynecologic oncologists, and radiation oncologists. They, along with more than 600 other cancer healthcare professionals (nurses, pharmacists, nutritionists, navigators, psychologists and social workers), provide treatment to 65% of New Mexico's cancer patients from all across the state and partner with community health systems statewide to provide cancer care closer to home.
They treated 13,578 patients in 105,748 ambulatory clinic visits in addition to in-patient hospitalizations at UNM Hospital. A total of 1361 patients participated in cancer clinical trials, including 544 (40%) who participated in clinical trials testing new cancer treatments that include tests of novel cancer prevention strategies and cancer genome sequencing.
The more than 102 cancer research scientists affiliated with the UNMCCC were awarded $36.2 million in federal and private grants and contracts for cancer research projects. Since 2015, they have published 930 manuscripts, and promoting economic development, they filed 136 new patents and launched 10 new biotechnology start-up companies. Finally, the physicians, scientists and staff have provided education and training experiences to more than 530 high school, undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral fellowship students in cancer research and cancer health care delivery. For more information, visit http://www.cancer.unm.edu.
