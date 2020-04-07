RICHMOND, Va., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, more than 112,000 Americans are in need of a life-saving organ transplant. That's why the United Network for Organ Sharing is encouraging people to give blood and register to be organ donors this April during National Donate Life Month.
During the current COVID-19 crisis, it is more important than ever that people continue to donate blood and register to be organ donors
"Nearly 40,000 lives were saved last year through organ transplantation. None of that would be possible without generous organ donors, and in many cases blood donors as well," said UNOS Chief Medical Officer David Klassen, M.D. "The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a severe blood shortage that could make some transplants impossible. Please consider giving blood now. "
There are many ways everyone can help:
- Become an organ, eye and tissue donor
- Sign up to be an organ, eye and tissue donor at registerme.org and encourage your friends and family to do the same
- Give blood
- Blood is essential for many organ transplant procedures, which could be cancelled if the blood supply isn't adequate. There is an urgent need and donating blood is considered essential under state stay-at-home orders. Visit rcblood.org/appt to find a blood center or drive near you
- Share on social media
- Explain why you're an organ or blood donor and encourage others to be organ and blood donors too
- Recognize and thank health care professionals who are making these lifesaving donations possible
- Post a photo showing your blue and green spirt on April 17 for National Donate Life Blue & Green Day
- Use the hashtag #DonateLifeMonth
- Become a UNOS Ambassador
- When you sign up, you become an advocate in your community for organ donation and transplant
- Stay healthy and safe
- Stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing
United Network for Organ Sharing is a non-profit, charitable organization that serves as the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network under contract with the federal government. The OPTN helps create and define organ allocation and distribution policies that make the best use of donated organs. This process involves continuously evaluating new advances and discoveries so policies can be adapted to best serve patients waiting for transplants. All transplant programs and organ procurement organizations throughout the country are OPTN members and are obligated to follow the policies the OPTN creates for allocating organs.