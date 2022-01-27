NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Assisted living communities are places where veterans can reside in an apartment or a house room. There are many benefits available for veterans. According to a recent research by BoomersHub, up to 44% of US male seniors over 75 are veterans who can seek assisted living veteran benefits.
The US veteran population makes up to about 19 million brave men and women who have actively served in the army, navy, air force, coast guard, or marine corps. Each veteran has served during the war and in peacetime for different periods. Unfortunately, these veterans experience a decline in mental health and physical capabilities after retiring from duty. Luckily, there are plenty of assisted living options available for such veterans. These facilities offer veteran benefits for those who cannot live independently in their later years.
According to BoomersHub researcher and writer, "You can obtain assisted living benefits from the VA or apply for a veterans' home residency. Here, you can live out the rest of your days surrounded by veterans such as yourself. These options are perfect!"
Assisted Living Benefits That Veterans Can Enjoy: The veteran administration (VA) offers a series of advantages for all its veterans. Some of these may include an increase in pensions to pay for assisted living care. In addition, veterans living in assisted living might still have more financial requirements.
BoomersHub research found that the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA), a division of the VA, provides tax-free monthly financial benefits to veterans and their spouses who are in financial need. This Aid and Attendance is a pension benefit for them even if they do not have any service-connected disability.
Veterans need to be eligible to receive the VA Aid and Attendance benefits by meeting any of the 3 requirements:
1. Require aid from another person for personal functions such as bathing, feeding, dressing, etc. Require a nurse to look after them.
2. Unable to move out of bed except for prescribed physical therapy.
3. Eyesight is limited to corrected 5/200 visual acuity or less in both eyes.
The monthly aid payment depends on the veteran's needs and how much money is needed to keep hospital bills and medical expenses in check. From November 30, 2021, a veteran could have a maximum net worth of $130,773 to qualify for the A&A pension.
Medicare Benefits for Veterans: According to BoomersHub findings, Medicare coverage has significantly increased over the last 5 years. Currently, 18.4% of the US veterans are covered by Medicare benefits, from 16.7% in 2016.
Medicare is a federal insurance program in the United States that assists seniors aged 65 and above with their medical needs. Medicare enrollees will also have premiums and deductibles, just like private insurance.
Although Medicare does not cover assisted living costs, veterans can receive benefits for nursing care provided in assisted living communities. If veterans decide to move to an Assisted Living Facility (ALF) after receiving treatment from any service-related injuries, Medicare will cover for the doctor's prescriptions, appointments, and further surgeries.
BoomersHub suggests that veterans hire a veteran benefit planner to make the process easier. These planners are here to accommodate you with your needs and what you expect. The planners can make disability and pension claims less complicated as they can negotiate it all. Accreditation is necessary if you want an advisor to represent you when you file a claim.
