TORONTO, Ontario, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genomic sequencing techniques and bioinformatics have led us to a better understanding of cancer biology, resulting in a shift from empirical strategies to molecular (precision oncology) and immunological therapeutic approaches in clinical oncology. Consequently, clinical trials have evolved from drug- to target-oriented trials, and this shift has raised several challenges.
Register and participate to discover:
- The importance of a new era of precision oncology, and what this means in practice for conducting clinical trials
- The lessons learnt from the development of targeted therapies and immunotherapeutic agents in the past years
- In what sense we say that the current methodology of oncology trials is based on molecular oncology
- Why there is a need for a new "patient-centered" and target-oriented model of clinical trials
- Does the new era of precision oncology call for a new model for conducting clinical trials, and what does this mean for sponsors, CROs and sites?
The main discussion will be followed by an open Q&A session.
Join experts Alain Thibault, Chairman, Simbec-Orion Oncology Advisory Board; Ahmad Awada, Founder of Oncodistinct Network; Nuria Kotecki, Executive Officer of Oncodistinct Network; and Philippe Cassier, Medical Oncologist, Centre Léon Bérard, for the live discussion on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Precision Oncology: An Era that Calls for a New Model for Conducting Clinical Trials?
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 272, arashid@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks