The chaos over the past 18 months from COVID, climate emergencies, the economic pressure of losing jobs and income and sickness and death of loved ones have sent incidents of substance abuse skyrocketing -- from opioids to alcohol, and mental health issues from eating disorders to phobias. In fact, alcohol addiction has been spiking, overtaking numbers for drug abuse admissions -- with 1/4 of those patients over 50. And overdoses have risen more than 17% in just the last year. RCA/ Recovery Centers of America has been in the thick of it, with 18 facilities across 6 states, and their local teams are calling attention to the situation with two significant events this week -- one which leads right into the other.





Friday, August 27 1PM – Saturday, August 28 11:30 AM

RCA medical team will be distributing FREE NARCAN KITS AND TRAINING at the

Delaware County Healthcare Clinic in Landsdowne,



53 Union Ave   Lansdowne, PA







Friday, Sept. 10  12Noon & 1PM – Saturday, Sept. 11  11:30AM



Bravo Medical     10 Somerdale Square, Somerdale, NJ (Camden)







Tuesday, August 31  7PM National Overdose Awareness Day



RCA Devon   235 W Lancaster Avenue  Devon, PA





RCA Medical Staffers and Trainers will be available for information and interviews at the Narcan events. RCA leadership, including Devon Director Steve Wicke, Alumni Coordinator Christy Eichinger and RCA Local alums in recovery will be available for interviews. Visuals of candlelight memorial available for cameras





According to the CDC, overdose deaths exploded to over 90,000 in 2020, with 28 states seeing overdose deaths increase by more than 30 percent. Prior, U.S. monthly overdose deaths had never been higher than 6,300. More Americans are dying than ever before. RCA's Narcan events will save lives. And find out how and why they have already seen over 32,000 people into recovery.





Nina Zucker Associates



nina@ninazucker.com



Mobile:   610-457-4387

 

