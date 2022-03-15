LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ouragins, a Benefit corporation, is redefining what loyalty programs should look like by turning customers into owners and giving them shares in the company. The first of its kind, Ouragins is a direct-to-consumer (DTC) tech scrubs brand that allows customers to earn financial stake in the company just by shopping.
A new venture from the team behind OURA, the science-based social enterprise that grants wishes with Make-A-Wish, Ouragins incorporates OURA's signature antimicrobial fabric technology into a scrubs line that permanently seals in antimicrobial silver and copper into every thread making it more effective, durable, and environmentally friendly than conventional finishes which are applied at the end of the manufacturing process.
"Ouragins isn't only adopting this signature technology, the new scrubs brand is also inspired by my family's experience with cancer," said Shaun Veran, CEO of Ouragins. "The doctors and nurses who cared for us gave so much of themselves throughout the treatment. With how much healthcare professionals do for their communities, we knew Ouragins needed to give back to them in radical ways – by giving away stocks in the company."
Ouragins created a pre-launch referral contest, Ouragins Elite, to determine how many stocks a customer would be eligible to earn. Every referral that a participant makes increases their ranking on a leaderboard. The top 5000 participants who refer the most people to the program will then be eligible to earn shares in the company once the store opens for purchases.
From this referral contest, Ouragins is offering more than 2.5 million shares in the company at a value of nearly $4 million. "This is how loyalty rewards programs should be. If you truly value your customer and embrace their feedback, why not give them a chance to own part of the brand and reap the rewards that they are helping to build?" said Michael Won, CMO of Ouragins. "This way, customers benefit financially from the growth of the company and truly partner with us as we expand."
This program turns Ouragins into an ownership economy, an economic system in which those who participate also hold an ownership or financial stake in it. The ownership economy model is already cornerstone of the cryptocurrency sector, but Ouragins is the first to bring this model to the DTC space with the goal of building customer loyalty and retention while creating much more equitable rewards for shoppers.
All Ouragins Elite members will automatically receive pre-launch access to the webstore and a lifetime 10% discount on all purchases. To receive their stocks, the Elite Members simply need to spend $500 yearly over 4 years. Each year that they meet this requirement, they will be gifted stocks in the company.
To join the program, learn more about or how Ouragins is redefining what it means to be a customer-centric brand, visit elite.ouragins.com.
ABOUT OURAGINS:
Ouragins is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand reshaping the relationship between brands and consumers. At its core, Ouragins brings advanced antimicrobial infusion technologies, extremely comfortable fabric, and stylish designs to the wardrobes of healthcare professionals. Pioneering the ownership economy business model, Ouragins gives its customers the opportunity to earn stocks in the company simply by shopping with the brand. The brand is set for an official launch in April 2022. For more information, visit elite.ouragins.com and follow Ouragins on Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, and Linkedin @ouragins.
