LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Davis Phinney Foundation, a nonprofit based in Colorado which helps people with Parkinson's all over the world live their best lives today, has announced the 6th edition of its groundbreaking resource: the Every Victory Counts® manual.
The manual and accompanying resources are completely free to users. Download or order your physical copy today.
Published since 2010, the manual and companion content are internationally recognized as an invaluable resource for people with Parkinson's and their care partners. The 6th edition serves as a cornerstone of a suite of resources including digital content, worksheets and checklists, an audio book, and discussion guides for Parkinson's support groups.
What readers will learn:
- Information about Parkinson's, plus dozens of topics to help patients and their caregivers live well
- Insights from top Parkinson's experts, including physicians, therapists, and scientists who share cutting-edge research, strategies, and ideas for living well with Parkinson's
- Inspiration and practical tips from dozens of people living well with Parkinson's today
- In-depth information about exercise, nutrition, emotional health, medication, therapies, and more
"So many people we meet have a similar diagnosis story," says Jenna Deidel, Director of Programs & Outreach. "Their doctor tells them they have Parkinson's, writes them a prescription for levodopa, and tells them to come back in six months. They are left with so many questions about their symptoms, how this diagnosis is going to affect their lives, and what they can do. That's where a resource like the Every Victory Counts manual is critically important."
In addition to the launch of this 6th edition of the main manual, the Foundation has also launched the first edition of a version created just for care partners of people with Parkinson's.
"Parkinson's care partners come in countless forms: sometimes they're the spouse of their person with Parkinson's; sometimes they're a child, parent, sibling, or friend. Regardless of the relationship, care partners are invaluable members of their loved one's care team," says Leigh Cocanougher, Education Program Manager. "And just like their person with Parkinson's, they need tools, advice, strategies, and support to ensure that they live well so they can help their person do the same. We designed the Every Victory Counts Manual for Care Partners to give care partners just that."
Throughout the new care partners manual, readers can dive into some of the most frequently asked questions from Parkinson's care partners, with responses from Parkinson's experts and fellow care partners. The manual is designed to be accessible to all care partners, whether they're caring for someone young, newly diagnosed, or in the advanced stages of Parkinson's.
"Parkinson's is having its day," writes Professor Bas Bloem in the manual's foreword. "Recent work has shown that Parkinson's is the fastest-growing neurological condition globally, which emphasizes the need for immediate action. This means that we all must raise our voices to secure more funding and raise further awareness. Fortunately, more people who have Parkinson's are speaking up. More physicians and allied health professionals are being trained to treat it, and more activists than ever are demanding that the Parkinson's community get a seat at the table."
For people and families living with Parkinson's, the Every Victory Counts suite of resources is made free by support from donors and our sponsors including AbbVie, Adamas, Amneal, Kyowa Kirin, Lundbeck, Sunovion, Supernus, Theravance, and UCB. People can visit everyvictorycounts.com to learn more and access their free copy.
The Davis Phinney Foundation was founded by Olympic cyclist Davis Phinney in 2004 to help people with Parkinson's live well today. The organization's focus is to provide programs and resources that offer inspiration, information and tools that enable people living with Parkinson's to take action that can immediately improve their quality of life. Parkinson's is the No. 2 neurodegenerative disease– second only to Alzheimer's – and affects more than 1 million people in the United States. The Foundation's work impacts hundreds of thousands of individuals and families each year. It is headquartered in Louisville, Colo.
CONTACT: Jenna Deidel
Director of Programs and Outreach
Media Contact
Jenna Deidel, Davis Phinney Foundation, 1 1-866-358-0285, jdeidel@dpf.org
Erika Deakin, Davis Phinney Foundation, 3035178024, edeakin@dpf.org
SOURCE Davis Phinney Foundation