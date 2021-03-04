SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veyo, the first company to bring healthcare-credentialed rideshare to Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), today announced that drivers who have contracted with Veyo in three of its markets, including Phoenix, Arizona and Orange County, California, are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Under the relevant state guidelines, workers in the NEMT sector are included in the current tier of people eligible to be vaccinated.
NEMT drivers, considered essential workers by the Centers for Disease Control, are critical to the transportation and health of our most vulnerable populations. As the first company to integrate real-time technology and healthcare-credentialed rideshare into NEMT, Veyo provides access to healthcare for millions of people every day who need assistance getting to and from medical appointments.
"The safety of our drivers and members is our highest priority," said Josh Komenda, President and CEO of Veyo. "Roughly 41% of U.S. adults have delayed or avoided medical care due to COVID-19, particularly people with underlying medical conditions and people with disabilities. Prioritized vaccines for drivers will ultimately help more eligible people – many of whom have no other form of transportation – safely access the care they need."
Veyo is currently working with policymakers at the state and local levels to include drivers across all markets in the current vaccine distribution phase.
The company uses technology and automation to better manage NEMT benefits for Medicaid and Medicare programs, state and county governments, and Managed Care Organizations (MCOs). With their flexible, powerful VirtualFleet™, Veyo provides critical health transportation for vulnerable populations and underserved communities including the elderly/seniors, low-income communities, and those with mobility issues. Veyo's exceptional services include curb-to-curb or hand-to-hand transportation as needed, unparalleled on-time trip performance, and easy-to-use member communication tools.
Last year Veyo launched two specialized fleets that have enabled over 2,000 potentially COVID-positive patients to be safely transported to medical appointments while reducing strain on first responders. The company has also developed emergency delivery programs utilizing its existing transportation network in response to the widespread disruption caused by the pandemic. Working in close collaboration with the state Department of Social Services (DSS), Veyo has delivered more than 1,500 meals to Connecticut seniors to date.
About Veyo
Veyo, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is the fastest growing transportation brokerage in the country, having brought a new NEMT Model to the healthcare industry in 2016. Built on over 20 years of transportation experience, Veyo has reinvented the patient transportation model by integrating consumer technology with healthcare-credentialed rideshare fleets to decrease costs and increase efficiency. Veyo's VirtualFleet™, the most powerful transportation network in the industry, is delivering dramatically higher levels of reliability, quality, and transparency to customers, partners, and members. Operating in six states with over 32 million completed trips and a 97.1% on-time rate, Veyo is changing NEMT – one trip at a time. For more information, please visit https://veyo.com.
