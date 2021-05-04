TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This webinar will give an update concerning Unique Device Identifier (UDI) preparation focused on EU EUDAMED UDI and device registration, plus any newly-posted guidance and data dictionary information concerning the six EUDAMED modules. Additionally, the speakers will report on global health authorities including South Korea MFDS, China NMPA and other regions.
Register for this webinar and bring your specific questions concerning UDI, medical device registration scenarios, data elements and requirements. The speakers will review and provide clarity on currently posted guidance and answer your questions.
Join experts from Reed Tech, Gary Saner, Sr. Manager, Information Solutions Life Sciences; and John Lorenc, Director Product Management, Medical Devices, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Updates on EU EUDAMED UDI, Device Registration and other Global Health Authorities.
