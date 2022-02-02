DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise as a result of the Omicron variant and healthcare organizations continue to battle physician shortages and burnout, healthcare providers are once again relying on virtual care as a way to continue serving patients. In fact, Updox, an EverHealth brand and complete healthcare communication solution for in-person and virtual care, today released results of its most recent customer survey that found 34% of surveyed providers ranked telehealth as the number one technology they believe will have the biggest impact on their practice in 2022 and beyond.
The use of telehealth options has increased 38X from the pre-pandemic baseline, and reports show that telehealth could account for as much as $250 billion in U.S. healthcare spending each year. In addition, the Updox survey found that 17% of surveyed providers have experienced an increase in patient visits by 5-25% by offering telehealth, and that more than a quarter of practices estimated that at least 10-25% of their visits will be offered via telehealth this year. As a result, it's critical that healthcare practices continue to offer a mix of both in-person and virtual care options to further improve access to care, while also increasing practice productivity and revenue.
"As our industry continues to battle COVID-19 head-on, healthcare organizations are also facing many new challenges, such as a mass exodus of workers and sharp increases in provider burnout, which can ultimately impact patient care and outcomes," said Zach Zettler, president of Updox. "We know, however, that virtual care tools like telehealth can greatly aid practices in boosting patient and staff satisfaction, while also increasing safety and enabling providers to care for their patients from any location. As such, our team at Updox remains committed to arming our customers with the solutions that are critically needed to solve many of these major obstacles."
In response to the increasing demand in innovative, next-generation telehealth and virtual care tools, Updox will also soon be announcing upgrades to the company's existing Video Chat solution. The enhancements are a direct result of customer needs and will feature enhanced capabilities such as a new waiting room experience, group visits to accommodate more participants, and additional features to make the overall process more intuitive and easily managed.
"In the midst of the pandemic, Updox gave our physician members the ability to still connect to their patients and that was an incredible benefit," said Karen Marsh, RMA, CNA, Care Coordinator and IT Product Support for Huron Valley Physicians Association, an independent physicians' organization with 400 physicians across multiple specialties throughout southeast Michigan. "Telehealth allows care to continue, without risk or putting off an appointment for something that might need to be immediately addressed."
