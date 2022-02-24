PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A doctor who has treated hundreds of patients for respiratory distress over the last 30 years has found that an innovative device new to the U.S. offers an improved experience for patients and doctors alike.
Dr. Maurizio Cereda, Anesthesiologist, Critical Care Physician, and CCM Fellowship Director at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, has been using the StarMed CaStar R Hood since August of 2020 and estimates he has treated 50 – 75 COVID-19 patients who were struggling to breathe.
"To me, it's a no brainer," Dr. Cereda said. "It's a better interface, it's better tolerated, and it's safer than everything else that is considered standard. Why not use it?"
Traditional interfaces such as CPAP and NIV masks, used for treating patients suffering from acute respiratory distress caused by COVID-19, the flu, and other pulmonary disorders, often create intolerable side-effects including infection, lesions, and tissue breakdown. The StarMed CaStar R Hood, manufactured by leading respiratory device manufacturer Intersurgical, is an alternative interface that helps reduce and even eliminate many of these side effects, resulting in a more comfortable and better tolerated treatment.
According to Dr. Cereda, the StarMed Hood's most notable benefits include:
- Reduced risk of intubation, a medical procedure with higher mortality rates which requires placing patients in a medically induced coma
- Increased patient tolerance over traditional interfaces such as masks or nasal cannulas
- Therapeutic use longer than any of the above therapies
- A simple interface that is easy to operate
- A semi-enclosed environment that helps protect staff and patients from the exchange of contagious aerosolized particles
Dr. Cereda reports that his patients have also had positive things to say about the StarMed Hood. He has already ordered additional hoods and believes more hospitals should be utilizing the device. Dr. Cereda says the biggest impediment to treating more patients with the StarMed Hood is simply convincing patients and staff to try a new interface.
"People need to be willing to learn and determined to try instead of defaulting to methods they already know," he said. "It can be difficult to introduce a new device like this, but ultimately it's better for our patients, and that's what's most important."
Dr. Cereda first discovered the hood concept while completing his residency at the University of Milan in Italy during the 1990s. When the FDA issued Intersurgical an Emergency Use Authorization for the StarMed Hood in the U.S. in August 2020, Dr. Cereda was finally able to start using the device to treat his patients at UPenn.
"We jumped on it right away," Dr. Cereda said. "It's such a simple interface that anyone can use, and it's a great system because all you need is a gas source, so you can use it in many different circumstances."
Dr. Cereda is available to comment on how the StarMed Hood has helped him treat dozens of respiratory distress patients, and why hospitals should take note.
