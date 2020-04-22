UPGRAID Announces Global Team of Investors, Athletes, Celebrities, and Pharmaceutical Executives Joining to Revolutionize Human Health

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UPGRAID Inc., today announced its company, leadership team, and first products aimed at disrupting the traditional health world. Taking a pharmaceutical approach to clinically-studied organic ingredients, UPGRAID was created by an alliance of visionary entrepreneurs and pharmaceutical industry veterans to address a broad void in the market.
The supplements aisle often feels responsible and sustainable, but consumers recognize that it can lack scientific rigor and compliance. Conversely, the pharmaceutical industry has the scientific process and regulatory safety, but consumers seek plant-based, organic approaches to feeling better without a long list of warning labels. UPGRAID's unique product portfolio is fully organic, vegan, non-GMO, and addresses some of the most prevalent conditions affecting people around the world. UPGRAID uses scientifically-proven principles and a preventative mindset to help people be healthier and feel better every day.
UPGRAID was co-founded by Helene Rutledge, the former Pfizer Global Director of Clinical Supplies; former Chief Innovation Officer at New Avon and Global Head of Open Innovation at GlaxoSmithKline. Her pharmaceutical science background complements co-founder Justin Kamine, a Forbes 30 Under 30 entrepreneur. Together, they have been joined by nearly 30 top global executives, health and wellness experts, and celebrities.
"We were tired of watching our loved ones take synthetic chemicals on a consistent basis if they didn't have to," Kamine said. "Our bodies need products that are effective, safe, and healthy for both short-term and long-term use, while also meeting the scientific rigor we have all come to expect. My core belief is that food is medicine, and at UPGRAID our goal is to provide the next generation of scientifically-reviewed, organic products that are both affordable and accessible to consumers."
UPGRAID's first product, now available online, is focused on supporting a healthy level of inflammation in the body. The product's customer base consists of a wide range of users because inflammation is a constant in nearly everyone's lives, from health-conscious Gen Xers, college students, and grandparents to professional athletes and more. The product is NSF Certified for SportⓇ, which enables professional athletes to take it daily to enhance recovery. Early results have been impressive, particularly for current and retired athletes. UPGRAID supporters include basketball legend Dikembe Mutombo, soccer great Julian Gressel, and former President Barack Obama's Chef and Senior Policy Advisor on Nutrition, Sam Kass.
"Health is about being proactive, preventative, and knowing that you're putting the best ingredients into your body. Too often in the dietary supplement world, products are not formulated with the efficacious dosages or ingredients that are actually scientifically proven to be effective. UPGRAID's ingredients have gone through multiple peer-reviewed clinical studies, published in respected journals, to confirm safe, efficacious, and healthy products," says Co-founder Helene Rutledge.
UPGRAID has an expansive vision to launch future products focused on additional health concerns with alternative prevention-based solutions. They believe that with scientific clinical research, UPGRAID will be able to systematically change human healthcare by providing consumers with holistic health choices including organic products that are safe and effective without synthetic chemicals.
Since its first product soft-launched in late 2019, UPGRAID has been growing substantially month over month with its differentiated market approach and clear focus on real science. This world-changing mission paired with UPGRAID's, unique and established team has quickly led to receiving funds from industry leaders and sophisticated investors with track records of building global businesses and disrupting industries, including H/L Ventures (Hatzimemos/Libby), Blue.IO, Kamine Development Corporation and many others.
UPGRAID's flagship product is currently available for purchase online at upgraid.me.
About UPGRAID
UPGRAID is an organic wellness company that drives healthy living by developing and leveraging the latest technology and market innovation. Based in New York and backed by institutional investors including Blue.IO, KDC and Hatzimemos/Libby, the company was founded by Helene Rutledge, a chemical engineer and former big pharma C-suite executive, and Justin Kamine, a Forbes impact entrepreneur. UPGRAID helps consumers to get a little better every day. For further information, visit https://www.upgraid.me/.
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.