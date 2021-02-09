NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nam Park, DDS, MD and the team at Upper West Side Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in New York City are pleased to announce the release of the practice's new responsive website: https://www.uwsoralsurgery.com.
Dr. Park is proud to be on the cutting edge when it comes to oral surgery technology and techniques, and now his practice also has a state-of-the-art website that makes it easier for patients to find the information they need. Some of the many services that Upper West Side Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery offers are:
- Cone beam scanner three-dimensional imaging
- Ultra-quiet cordless electric handpieces
- Three-dimensional digital impressions
- Three-dimensional guided implant planning
- Advanced bone regeneration methods
- IV sedation for adults and sevoflurane inhalation sedation for children
Additionally, Dr. Park is the only fellowship-trained oral and maxillofacial surgeon in private practice in Manhattan, making his practice a vital destination for patients seeking exceptional care. In his fellowship, Dr. Park trained with Dr. Jeffery Posnick, a world-renowned craniomaxillofacial surgeon. His extensive training and years of experience working in private practice have given him the ability to solve complex orofacial problems.
Accessibility is at the forefront of the new design. Patients will notice a modern aesthetic and intuitive navigation on the site, but further enhancing the site's usability is a responsive design that adjusts the layout for different devices. Whether a user is on a laptop, desktop, tablet, or smartphone, they'll be able to easily connect with the practice.
According to Dr. Park, "Our goal was to create a true resource for our patients with information about aftercare, insurance, and the surgical procedures that we provide. Our streamlined and progressive approach empowers patients to request an appointment online, communicate with us via email, and find the forms they need to fill out before their appointment."
While Upper West Side Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery has been focusing on refreshing the practice's web presence, Dr. Park and his team have also been hard at work implementing COVID-19 safety protocols to protect the health of patients. The practice is proud to not only meet government and American Dental Association guidelines for infection control, but exceed them.
About Nam Park, DDS, MD
Dr. Nam Park is a dual degree, board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon. He earned his DDS degree from the School of Dental Medicine at Columbia University and his MD degree from State University of New York College of Medicine. In addition to his practice at Upper West Side Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Dr. Park is an attending surgeon at Mount Sinai Hospital and he has served internationally with Healing the Children to provide surgical care to underprivileged children with cleft lip and palate.
About Upper West Side Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Upper West Side Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery offers a wide range of oral surgery services, including dental implants, extractions, orthognathic surgery, oral pathology, and more. To learn about the practice or request an appointment, visit the new website at https://www.uwsoralsurgery.com, schedule a visit to the office at 140 W. 69th Street, New York, NY 10023, or call 212-466-6984.
