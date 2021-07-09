HOUSTON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading dental facility, Uptown Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry, announced today that their own Dr. Roberto Velasco, D.D.S., has again been selected for the Top Dentists list, soon to be published for 2021 honorees. He has previously been given the honor of appearing on the Top Dentists lists of 2015-2019 and was selected as part of the America's Best Dentists list in 2020.
Dr. Velasco specializes in prosthodontics, an area of dentistry focused on treating complicated dental and facial needs, including tooth restoration and replacement of missing or damaged teeth using dental implants, crowns, bridges, dentures, and more. His selection as part of the Top Dentists 2021 list for Houston is considered a prestigious award because the selection process is based on peer nomination.
Each year, the team at Top Dentists survey dentists in the area to pose the question, "who would you send your patients to if they were in need of a dentist?" Dentists who are nominated for inclusion in the Top Dentists list are done so strictly through peer selection as inclusion on the list cannot be purchased.
Commenting on his fifth time being selected by peer-review for the Houston Top Dentists list, Dr. Velasco said, "It is just such an honor to be recognized. I work with extremely talented and dedicated individuals in the field of dentistry, and it is always humbling when colleagues think so highly of your work that they take the time to submit a nomination."
A native of Colombia, Dr. Velasco received his dental degree from Xavier University in 1990 after graduating in the top five of his class. When he completed his post-graduate training from New York University in 1992 in Implant and Esthetic dentistry, he decided to pursue his passion for prosthodontics by specializing in the practice area. After graduating top of his class from Florida's Nova Southeastern University Prosthodontic program, Dr. Velasco completed his residency and served as a full-time faculty member at the dental school in both the under-graduate and the postgraduate programs and was the course director for Implant Dentistry, Dental Biomaterials, and Occlusion.
In addition to his formal education and teaching experience, Dr. Velasco also trained in Europe to learn the complex All-on-4 Teeth-in-a-Day implant procedure. To date, he has successfully completed 3,450+ All-on-4 Teeth-in-a-Day implant procedures and 1000s of single implant surgical placement and restoration procedures. His high success rate, extensive education and training, attention to aesthetics and restoring full functionality, and his caring approach to patients make him one of the area's most sought after prosthodontists.
To inquire about scheduling a consultation with Dr. Velasco, call Uptown Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry at 713-903-2652 or visit the website at http://www.uptowncosmeticimplantdentistry.com.
