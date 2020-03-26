BERKELEY, Calif., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UrbanFootprint, the leading location intelligence and urban planning software company, launched new data allowing state and local agencies, researchers and other key stakeholders to identify the communities most vulnerable to COVID-19. Combining the latest information about COVID-19 incidence and spread with UrbanFootprint's existing built-in data and analytics, UrbanFootprint can map and measure potential impacts on specific areas and populations within cities.
"As COVID-19 rapidly evolves, it becomes progressively more difficult to source accurate, real-time data that shows the impact on cities and daily dynamics of urban areas. We want to help simplify this," said Joe DiStefano, CEO of UrbanFootprint. "By closing information gaps through data and analysis, we can help public agencies better adapt, plan and deploy resources -- such as food and medical care -- to those who need it most, while also limiting disease exposure to those most at risk. This becomes particularly important as more communities are required to 'shelter in place' and travel is limited to trips for food, medicine, and other essential services."
UrbanFootprint offers a growing catalog of the latest COVID-19-related datasets, as well as a rich, built-in nationwide data core of land use, socio-demographic, mobility, and health data. For instance, UrbanFootprint can provide insights on the following categories:
- Infection incidence by county
- Locations of the highest at-risk populations based on age, income, transportation access, and more
- Walk and transit access to food outlets and grocery stores
- Access to hospitals and medical care, and number of ICU beds
- Access to cars and public transportation
New datasets, such as testing center locations, recovery rates, and more, will be added as they come online.
When combined, UrbanFootprint can help local and state authorities identify high-risk urban areas that also have poor access to healthcare, for example, allowing them to make more informed decisions about where to deploy resources, what resources are needed and how to mitigate spread.
As a cloud-based platform, UrbanFootprint is accessible from any location with an internet connection and enables the members of any organization— governments, planners, architects, businesses and more -- to collaborate in real time on projects, regardless of their individual location. It is easy to use and access by a broad range of both technical and non-technical users.
Compared to traditional planning and location intelligence tools that are siloed, costly and time-consuming, UrbanFootprint streamlines the process through a single platform that makes it easy to map and evaluate existing conditions, build and test future scenarios, and analyze an unprecedented array of relevant impacts. Models can be built to track scenario performance in real time while UrbanFootprint's advanced user interface enables users to search and evaluate nearly all U.S. locations seamlessly.
About UrbanFootprint
UrbanFootprint is cloud-based Urban Intelligence software that delivers insight to government, enterprise, and academic institutions in urban planning, finance, mobility, sustainability, policy making, healthcare, and disaster preparedness. UrbanFootprint streamlines urban planning and mobility decisions with actionable data for all U.S. locations. Map, measure, and analyze current and future land use scenarios with thousands of cleaned and curated datasets. For more information on UrbanFootprint, please visit: https://urbanfootprint.com/
Contact:
Molly Hendriksen
urbanfootprint@berlinrosen.com
646-200-5303