ST. LOUIS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is a mounting body of scientific evidence indicating the efficacy of a nutrient-rich, whole food, plant-based diet to not only treat and reverse up to 80% of the non-communicable diseases that are ravaging the global population, but also to reduce the risk and severity of Covid-19. The British Medical Journal recently published two significant studies demonstrating the benefit of increased consumption of healthy plant-based foods including vegetables, legumes, and nuts, to significantly lower odds of moderate to severe Covid-19.
While the recently published research focused primarily on the emerging and ongoing risk of Covid-19, each also reference as a well-known fact, that improved nutrition reduces not only the burden of infectious diseases such as Covid-19, but also the burden of non-communicable diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension and more.
As the emerging power of plant-based dietary lifestyle is confirmed in the growing database of research, it is urgent that physicians, healthcare practitioners and other health leaders expand their education through a trusted CME-accredited educational content provider. Then they will be equipped to effectively treat and counsel their patients with this critical lifesaving information. This weekend's virtual live International Plant-based Nutrition Healthcare Conference (PBNHC) is one such event, where, over the course of three and a half days, the worlds' most respected leaders in clinical nutrition including Drs. Walter Willet, Caldwell Esselstyn, T. Colin Campbell, William Li, and Dean Ornish, will present critically important evidence-based clinical nutrition for anyone providing healthcare or coaching.
"I am encouraged to see that research supporting the health protecting benefits of plant-based nutrition continues to emerge." says Scott Stoll, MD, board chairman and co-founder of The Plantrician Project, "Now more than ever, clinicians must equip themselves with the knowledge of clinical nutrition so they may effectively help their at-risk patient populations."
With most practicing physicians having received, on average, only 20 hours of clinical nutrition education during their entire medical training, there is a gaping void in medical education. The 9th annual Int'l Plant-Based Nutrition Healthcare Conference, September 24-27, 2021 will present the unbiased, evidence-based clinical nutrition education needed by so many medical professionals during these unprecedented times.
The International Plant Based Nutrition Healthcare Conference is presented by The Plantrician Project, a 501c3 not-for-profit corporation with a mission of educating, equipping and empowering physicians, healthcare practitioners and other health influencers with knowledge about the indisputable benefits of plant-based nutrition. PBNHC is a virtual-live and on-demand conference. For those that are unable to attend live this weekend, CME accredited on-demand recordings of all content will be available until September of 2022. For more information, visit pbnhc.com.
