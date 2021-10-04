NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patients who have rushed a loved one to the emergency room only to wait hours before being seen will attest that being able to check ahead and find a facility with a shorter wait time would save a lot of headache and could possibly save a life. When seeking urgent medical assistance, patients need immediate results, and now there's a healthcare app that can help save valuable time in situations when every minute counts. With information on medical facilities in the area, including locations, hours, wait times, and more, the Urgently Health app is what patients in New York and New Jersey have been waiting for to take the pain out of unexpected medical visits.
Launched on the App Store and Google Play on September 22, 2021, the Urgently Health app is now available for download on iPhone and Android devices. With the launch of this app, patients can find urgent care facilities near them, and physicians can also use the accompanying platform to pre-triage patients in need of immediate medical attention. This app was created for people who are looking for immediate healthcare services--both true medical emergencies and non-emergency urgent care--that require quality service with quick access times. Patients will be able to track their own wait time before arriving at a provider's office and get updates from providers when they have arrived at an appointment. They will also be able to fill out their paperwork before arriving at the facility. This new innovation will allow physicians to manage their schedules better while providing timely healthcare assistance for those who need it most.
Urgently can also help those who manage a busy emergency room or urgent care facility. Beyond scheduling and managing patient information, Urgently Health allows providers to track statistics such as hot-times and most prevalent ailments. This helps to mitigate staffing concerns as well as providing meaningful data for future patient treatment. By partnering with Urgently, providers can increase their visibility in the area and streamline the patient onboarding process.
Don't have the Urgently Health app yet? Now is the time to download, as this vital healthcare innovation launches just in time for patient medical needs. Healthcare providers, emergency rooms, and urgent care facilities should contact Urgently Health for more information on partnering with them at https://urgentlyhealth.com/contact/.
Download on App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/urgently-health/id1558666254
Download on Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sb.vision
Visit Website: https://urgentlyhealth.com/
About Urgently Health
Urgently Health was founded by Christopher Castro to revolutionize the way patients and providers approach urgent healthcare. Urgently prides itself in humanizing healthcare by providing technologies that are transparent, efficient, and easy-to-use for all parties involved, especially patients and providers. Unexpected medical needs are stressful enough, so Urgently strives to streamline and simplify the last-minute, unplanned medical process.
