NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the primary growth drivers for the urinary tract infection (UTI) treatment market are the relation of UTI with several other factors leading to rising incidence rate of UTI, rising cases of hospital-acquired UTI, and rising use of urinary catheters.
The urinary tract infection (UTI) treatment market size is expected to grow by USD 2.66 bn from 2020 to 2025. The market's growth momentum is going to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% during this period. The market is expected to record a year-over-year growth rate of 3.97% in 2021.
Key Vendor Offerings:
The offerings of some of the key vendors are mentioned below:
- Abbott Laboratories: The company offers Abocran for UTI treatment purposes.
- AbbVie Inc.: The company offers different types of UTI treatment products under the brand name Monurol (fosfomycin tromethamine) oral granules.
- AstraZeneca Plc: The company offers an antibiotic medicine CAZ-AVI for complicated UTI treatment purposes.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH: The company offers different types of UTI treatment products under the brand name FLOMAX.
- Cipla Inc.: The company offers different types of capsules for UTI treatment under the brand name URIFAST Capsules.
Regional Analysis
- 35% of the growth will originate from North America.
- The US and Canada are the key countries for the urinary tract infection (UTI) treatment market in North America.
- Market growth in this region will be slower when compared to other regions.
Notes:
- The urinary tract infection (UTI) treatment market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period.
- The urinary tract infection (UTI) treatment market is segmented by type (uncomplicated UTI and complicated UTI) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
- The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.
- The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., and SHIONOGI Co. Ltd.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Treatment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.66 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.97
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., and SHIONOGI Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
