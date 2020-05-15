DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Congenital Heart Defect Devices: Focus on the U.S. Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a detailed survey of congenital heart defect devices in the U.S. This report highlights the current and future market potential of congenital heart defect devices and supplements this with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, technological advancements and market dynamics such as market drivers and factors restraining market growth. The report also covers market projections to 2035 and provides company profiles. The report details the types of devices involved in the treatment of congenital heart defects such as pulmonary valved conduits, pulmonary and cardiovascular patches, septal occluders and mechanical mitral valves. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2018 (the base year), 2019 and 2035 (the forecast year).
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the U.S. congenital heart defect devices market
- Analyses of the market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of the market forecast through 2035
- Insight into the congenital heart disease background, understanding the need for specific device codes, market analysis by various product segments, and recent technological advancements
- A holistic review of a broad list of hospitals/healthcare providers famed for congenital heart disease surgeries and specialties thereof
- Emphasis on the stringent government regulations, product innovations, and application areas
- Assessment of the competitive environment among the leading vendors, their market share analysis and financial portfolios
- Evaluation of data related to the incidence and prevalence of congenital heart defects (by disease categories) within the U.S.
The goals of this study were to understand the current market scenario for congenital heart defect devices in the U.S. and to determine the market's growth potential over the period from 2018 through the end of 2035. The study explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that impact the growth of the market. The main objective of this report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the current market for congenital heart defect devices in the U.S.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Bottom-Up Approach
- Top-Down Approach
- Sources
- Secondary Research Sources
- Primary Research Sources
- Analyst's Credentials
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Disease Background
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Procedure
- Market Breakdown by Type of Device
- Market Breakdown by Age Group
- Sales Data
- Device Codes
- Diagnostic Codes for Congenital Heart Disease
- Congenital Heart Defect Surgeries
- Top Hospitals for Congenital Heart Disease Surgeries
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Congenital Heart Disease
- Technological Advancements
- Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
- Market Restraints
- Regulatory Constraints
- Reimbursement Issues
- Inflated Cost of Devices
- Market Challenges
- Intense Competition
- Slow Adoption of Technologies
Chapter 6 Company Profiles
- Major Companies
- Abbott Structural Heart
- Edwards Lifesciences Llc
- Medtronic Plc
Chapter 7 Bibliography
