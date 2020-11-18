DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Extended Dwell Catheter Market Report with COVID Impact - United States - 2020-2026 - MedCore" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This MedCore report provides analysis that focuses on the Extended Dwell Catheter market segment and provides detailed analysis on the Market Size, Unit Sales, ASPs, and Company Market Shares.

The U.S. market for EDC catheters grew in 2019. Over the forecast period, growth will be driven mainly by a rapid increase in unit sales, together with a moderate increase in ASPs. Unit growth is mostly being driven by EDCs being seen as a viable alternative to PIVCs when a longer dwell time is required and to PICCs when a peripheral line is desired over a central line, due to concerns about catheter-related infections.

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lgkm6f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.