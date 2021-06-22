FT. WALTON BEACH, Fla., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Meltblown has now consistently achieved ASTM Level 3 filtration levels and is ready to become a primary source of American-made meltblown polypropylene for U.S. PPE manufacturers. There is no longer a need for PPE companies to import this crucial component of their product from Asia. US Meltblown is proud to do its part to help American PPE manufacturers meet the FTC's "Made in USA" requirements by providing quality U.S.-made meltblown polypropylene.
This comes at the right time, as the guidelines on what products can be labeled "Made in USA," "Made in America," and other expressed or implied origins of manufacture are being enforced more stringently. According to the Federal Trade Commission, "Made in USA" means that "all or virtually all" the product has been made in America, meaning all significant parts, processing, and labor that go into the product must be of U.S. (American) origin. This relates to not just an expressed claim, but also to any implied claim including U.S. symbols or geographic references.
"We applaud American PPE manufacturers for the role they play in boosting our country's economy at this critical time. We stand ready to help them achieve full 'Made in USA' status," said US Meltblown Founder and CEO Robert Sires. "Now that we offer a reliable supply of top quality American-made meltblown polypropylene, these companies no longer need to source it from Asia. They won't have to tie up their dollars in slow moving inventory since we are just as competitive and can ship what they need when they need it, and they won't have to be concerned about quality issues."
US Meltblown is America's trusted manufacturing source for critical filter material, setting the standard for this vital material used in personal protective equipment such as medical grade masks. We continue to fulfill our vision to protect families, healthcare workers, first responders, and workers in industry with American-made melt blown nonwoven polypropylene. US Meltblown is proud to provide this top quality critical filtering medium made in Florida from raw materials produced in the United States and processed on equipment that is built in the U.S. and operated by American workers. USMB polypropylene meets criteria for use in masks rated N95 and higher and is static charged to provide additional protection. Quality is assured through rigorous in-house testing. We sell by the master roll or slitted (175mm or 260mm). For more information, contact Ty Whitacre at 1-260-438-4491 / TWhitacre@usmeltblown.com or visit http://www.usmeltblown.com.
