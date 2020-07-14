SALT LAKE CITY, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA®, a leader in cellular nutrition, is honored to receive another seal of approval from third-party tester ConsumerLab.com. This time for its flagship supplement, USANA CellSentials.
CellSentials is made up of USANA's Core Minerals and Vita Antioxidant supplements. When taken together, these advanced supplements provide triple-action support to nourish, protect, and renew optimal cellular health.*
CellSentials is formulated with the newly patented USANA InCelligence Complex formula to unlock cell-communication codes with proprietary nutrient blends that activate your cells' natural ability to protect and renew themselves. USANA was issued a landmark patent for the InCelligence Complex formula in 2020. The patent recognizes that the formula contains antioxidant compounds that support endogenous systems associated with optimal lifespans.*
To learn more about USANA and its award-winning supplements, visit usana.com.
"We are very pleased our outstanding multivitamin, CellSentials, has earned the highly regarded seal of approval from ConsumerLab.com," says Dan Macuga, USANA's chief communications and marketing officer. "Here at USANA, our customers accept nothing but the highest-quality supplements, and this seal gives them peace of mind they are getting exactly what they expect from us. When you take CellSentials, you are supplying your body with cellular support you just can't get anywhere else."*
ConsumerLab.com is an independent tester of the quality, purity, and label accuracy of health and wellness products—each is put through strict testing. To be awarded this seal of approval, USANA CellSentials must contain at least 100 percent, and no more than 165 percent, of the claimed amount of oil soluble index vitamins. No more than 150 percent of claimed water-soluble index vitamins, and no more than 125 percent of the index minerals. CellSentials also passed testing for heavy metals and disintegration.
"USANA CellSentials is unlike any other nutritional supplement on the market because of its unique ability to activate your cells' innate natural responses to protect and renew themselves," says Dr. Rob Sinnott, USANA's chief scientific officer. "CellSentials delivers advanced amounts of precisely balanced vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients. It's the perfect supplement for someone who is just starting their health journey or who wants to add extra nutritional support to their diet."*
Along with USANA CellSentials, several other USANA supplements have been certified by ConsumerLab.com, including BiOmega, CoQuinone 30, USANA Probiotic, Procosa, USANA Vitamin D, USANA Digestive Enzyme, and Visionex.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
About USANA
USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupusana.com.
Media Contact: Ashley Collins
Executive Vice President of Marketing
(801) 954-7629
media(at)us.usana(dot)com