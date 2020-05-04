SALT LAKE CITY, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA, a leader in cellular nutrition, is honored to receive another seal of approval from third-party tester ConsumerLab.com. This time for its USANA® Probiotic supplement. This marks the fifth time USANA's Probiotic has received the prestigious seal from ConsumerLab.com.
USANA® Probiotic features a carefully selected blend of probiotic bacteria that can survive the harsh environment of your stomach to support healthy digestion and immune function.*
To learn more about USANA and its award-winning supplements, please visit usana.com.
"Here at USANA, we are passionate about our products, and receiving another seal of approval from ConsumerLab.com just validates the quality of USANA products," says Dan Macuga, USANA's chief communications and marketing officer. "When consumers choose USANA, they get the highest-quality supplements available, and most importantly, they receive products they can rely on."
ConsumerLab.com is an independent tester of the quality, purity, and label accuracy of health and wellness products, putting each item through strict testing. To be awarded a seal of approval from ConsumerLab.com, USANA Probiotic must contain 100 percent of the claimed amount of probiotic bacteria and be free of contamination from mold or types of bacteria with disease-causing potential.
"The human digestive system is a delicate balance of bacteria called microflora," says Rob Sinnott, USANA's chief scientific officer. "The secret is in finding the proper balance of the microflora with the help of probiotics. Our probiotic delivers 12 billion units of viable bacteria in one dose." *
Along with USANA® Probiotic, several other USANA® supplements have been certified by ConsumerLab.com, including BiOmega™, CoQuinone 30, Procosa®, USANA® Vitamin D, USANA® Digestive Enzyme, and Visionex® .
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
About USANA
USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupusana.com.
