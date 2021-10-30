NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The manual resuscitator market size is expected to increase by USD 123.63 million from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of over 4%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.
The report on the manual resuscitator market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The manual resuscitator market covers the following areas:
Manual Resuscitator Market Sizing
Manual Resuscitator Market Forecast
Manual Resuscitator Market Analysis
The report identifies the growing demand for neonatal care as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Also, the rising efforts for resuscitation awareness and simulation will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The Manual Resuscitator Market is segmented by End-user (Hospital, Out-of-hospital, ASC, Military, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
This report presents a detailed picture of the manual resuscitator market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Companies Mentioned
- Ambu AS
- Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA
- Hopkins Medical Products
- HUM GmbH
- Laerdal Medical
- Medline Industries Inc.
- Medtronic Plc
- WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG
Manual Resuscitator Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 123.63 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.80
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
Asia at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Ambu AS, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Hopkins Medical Products, HUM GmbH, Laerdal Medical, Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, and WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
