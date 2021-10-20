NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Invisible Orthodontics Market by Product (Clear aligners, Ceramic braces, and Lingual braces) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the invisible orthodontics market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 2.17 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increase in target population requiring invisible orthodontics and the growing shift from product-driven to patient-driven orthodontic treatment are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high cost of invisible orthodontics will challenge market growth.
Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!
The invisible orthodontics market report is segmented by Product (Clear aligners, Ceramic braces, and Lingual braces) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). North America will be the leading region with 56% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for invisible orthodontics in North America.
Get accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments and regionals toward market growth.
Download a Free Sample Report Now
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Align Technology Inc.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
- Envista Holdings Corp.
- Henry Schein Inc.
Gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here.
Related Reports:
Global Dental Lasers Market - Global dental lasers market is segmented by product (soft tissue dental lasers and all tissue dental lasers), end-user (hospitals and dental clinics), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Dental Implants Market - Global dental implants market is segmented by end-user (dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and others), price (premium dental implants and non-premium dental implants), material (titanium dental implants and zirconium dental implants), and geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Invisible Orthodontics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.48%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.17 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.42
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 56%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3M Co., Align Technology Inc., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Sino Ortho Ltd., SmileDirectClub Inc., Straumann Holding AG, and TP Orthodontics Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-17-bn-growth-in-invisible-orthodontics-market-2021-2025--driven-by-increase-in-target-population-requiring-invisible-orthodontics--technavio-301403647.html
SOURCE Technavio